Netflix 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Kate Hudson talks on Nepotism

Netflix movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star Kate Hudson expressed her thoughts on nepotism in Hollywood.

The Glass Onion actress was among the artists that were included in New York Magazine's recent feature that has fueled the discussion around nepo babies in Hollywood.



In an interview with The Independent published on Saturday, the Glass Onion star talked about the Hollywood nepotism, while promoting the Rian Johnson-directed Knives Out sequel.



The 43-year-old actress said that when it comes to the “nepotism thing… I don’t really care.”

“I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family,” she continued. “It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.”

Hudson was among those performers who were highlighted in New York Magazine‘s recent nepo babies feature, she is the daughter of actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell (who also come from performer parents).

She has several siblings in the industry, including Wyatt Russell and Oliver Hudson. The Glass Onion star went on to note that nepotism is not just something that exists in Hollywood and mentioned other industries where she’s witnessed more examples of nepotism.

“I actually think there are other industries where it’s [more common]. Maybe modeling?” she said. “I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood. Sometimes I’ve been in business meetings where I’m like, wait, whose child is this? Like, this person knows nothing!”

Hudson emphasized that she cares less about what someone’s historical relationship to entertainment is and more about whether they work hard and deliver.

“I don’t care where you come from, or what your relationship to the business is,” she explained. “If you work hard and you kill it, it doesn’t matter.”