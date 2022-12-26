Alia Bhatt drops 'Christmas' celebration pictures: Take a look

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Alia Bhatt celebrates Christmas with her sister, mother, husband and in-laws, also shared memorable pictures of the beautiful evening.

Bhatt shared a series of images on her Instagram. The first picture was the most-adorable one out of all the pictures as Ranbir can be seen hugging Alia tightly and kissing her on her cheek. The picture went crazy on the internet.

The Raazi actor wore an oversized red dress with the Santa hat whereas The Rockstar actor wore a white shirt with a pair of blue jeans and also wore a grey beanie hat.

In another picture, Alia can be seen posing with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The third picture shows all the ladies from the Kapoor and Bhatt family taking a selfie.

Bhatt captioned the pictures: “It’s the best time of year… with the best people the world. Merry merry always from my family to yours.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar’s directorial film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra.



Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to star in film Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He further has Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhooti Mein Makkar in the pipeline, reports PinkVilla.