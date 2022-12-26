Prince Andrew seen with King Charles and William in Sandringham

In a return to tradition for Britain’s royals — interrupted by the pandemic — they gathered for Christmas Day this year at Sandringham, their private winter retreat in eastern England.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, were joined by Prince William and wife Kate — and their children Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte — at a local church service.

Disgraced Prince Andrew, who has been sidelined over his links to the late US paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and claims of sex with a minor, was also among the royals who greeted well-wishers outside.

However, US-based Prince Harry and wife Meghan were notable absentees, as their ongoing feud with the family shows little sign of abating.

The couple risked deepening the rift — which first became public when they sensationally quit royal life in early 2020 — by airing various grievances in a six-part Netflix docuseries this month.

It follows a series of other broadsides they have launched against the royal family since relocating to California, with more set to come.

Harry will publish a contentious memoir — named “Spare” — within weeks.