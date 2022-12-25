Chris Rock Netflix Comedy Special slated to release a year after Oscars slap controversy

Chris Rock's new Netflix comedy special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, is all set to be live-streamed on Netflix on March 4, a year after Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock over a joke on his wife, Jada Pinkett's shaved head.
According to People, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage is going to be the first Netflix comedy special to be live-streamed and the second special of Chris Rock after releasing Chris Rock: Tamborine in 2018.
Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, said in a statement in November, "Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation."
He continued, "We're thrilled the entire world will be able to experience a live Chris Rock comedy event and be a part of Netflix history. This will be an unforgettable moment and we're so honored that Chris is carrying this torch."
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage will premiere on Netflix on March 4, 2023 at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
