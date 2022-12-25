Victoria Beckham gets into Christmas spirit with beau David

Victoria Beckham is celebrating Christmas with her beau David Beckham.

The Spice Girl alum delighted fans with adorable Christmas eve pictures along with her husband David and one must say they look adorable together.

Posing with the legendary footballer 47, she captioned the post, “I got what I wanted this Christmas.”

Meanwhile, Victoria also posted adorable family snaps featuring her husband David, and their children Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper Seven, 11.



While Brooklyn was not present in the family picture as he will be spending Christmas in the USA with his ladylove Nicola Peltz.

Victoria and David’s son Romeo also joined his family after enjoying a countryside getaway in the Lake District with his rekindled girlfriend Mia Regan this week.

