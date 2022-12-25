Christmas 2022: Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and others share how they are celebrating

The most awaited joyful festival is here and Hollywood celebrities left fans swooning by sharing a glimpse of their Christmas celebration 2022.

From Kardashians' decorations to Ben Affleck's Christmas party, take a look at how celebrities are celebrating Christmas 2022.

Kim Kardashian:

The Kardashian family hosted an annual Christmas Eve party and showed off their eye-watering level of wealth as Kim Kardashian gave fans a peek of her unique home décor and dropped a picture of a Red Christmas tree on her Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian:

Khloe Kardashian gave fans a look at the celebration as she shared a glimpse of her Christmas party venue on her Instagram.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's Christmas:

Stacey Solomon is celebrating her first Christmas with her husband, and both posed together for a Christmas picture.

Molly-Mae Hague:

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague shared an adorable Christmas mirror click with her beau Tommy Fury and wrote that "Christmas Eve with my people."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez:

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hosted a Christmas party at their Hollywood home on Saturday, December 17th, 2022. The couple's house was decorated for Christmas with tons of lights and both performed an epic duet at their star-studded Christmas party.

Kylie Jenner:

Kylie Jenner enjoyed the 2022 Christmas at Kardashian Christmas Eve party. She and her daughter were seen in matching outfits at the party.



