Victoria Beckham miss son Brooklyn on Christmas eve, shares snaps with David, children

Victoria Beckham dropped sweet glimpses of her Christmas eve celebration with her husband David Beckham and their children, leaving the internet in awe.

The fashion designer, 48, took to Instagram and posted adorable snaps of husband David, 47, posing with their children Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper Seven, 11.

On the holiday evening, fans missed Victoria and David’s son Brooklyn, who will be spending Christmas in USA with his wife Nicola Peltz.

Sharing the adorable snaps, Victoria admitted that she missed her son Brooklyn as she shared a picture of her family donning white satin pyjamas and Santa hats on Christmas Eve.

The Spice Girl alum captioned the post, “Dad keeping up the Beckham family tradition! We love and miss you @brooklynpeltzbeckham x Kisses @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham.”

While Victoria did not appear in the pictures herself, her family appeared in good spirits as they sported matching attire.

Victoria and David’s son Romeo also joined his family on after enjoying a countryside getaway in the Lake District with his rekindled girlfriend Mia Regan this week.