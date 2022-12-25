In pictures: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and families get together for Christmas 

New parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their first Christmas after the arrival of their little daughter Raha.
Alia’s mother Soni Razdan organized the Christmas party on Saturday, where both Ranbir and Alia families came together for a warm celebration.
Alia Bhatt on her Instagram posted a picture with sister Shaheen, and captioned it, “Merry merry with my cherry.”
Soni Razdan also shared a picture with Alia on Instagram and wrote that "It’s a holly jolly Christmas. Also, a great time to get these two together at one time at home."
Meanwhile, Ranbir’s mother and actress Neetu Kapoor shared a selfie which had all the guests in one frame and wrote, “Merry Christmas."
In the Christmas party, Alia Bhatt was seen in the brightest red color dress, and Ranbir wore a white shirt.
