BTS' Jimin sends special Christmas message to Jin

BTS’ Jimin has made ARMYs even more emotional after sending a special message to bandmate Jin on a special occasion.
Jimin who has always shown an adorable friendship with Jin, took his Twitter to wish him 'Merry Christmas'.
In the tweet, the 27-year-old singer wrote ‘Merry Christmas to Jin Hyung too’.
Jin, the eldest member of BTS to enlist for mandatory military service in early December.
The K-pop group after several months of debates announced that they would be enlisting for mandatory military service. Each BTS member will serve after Jin with plans to re-group by 2025.
In addition, the BTS star also took his Instagram to share his picture wishing the ARMY a 'Merry Christmas' on December 24. In the picture, Jimin holds a special Christmas wishes banner in his hand.
Meghan says Queen pulled her blanket over her knees after sitting in car during first tour together
Meghan Markle praises 'charming' King Charles
Prince Harry is losing respect with people because of Meghan Markle
Jennifer Aniston has heard greate things about singer Harry Styles
Ben Affleck has approved Jennifer Garner's desire to re-marry
Prince William is shocked at Princes Harry's latest move regarding Princess Diana