Prince Andrew life becomes 'source of humour' in Britain

Prince Andrew's series of scandals are played out in a satirical comedy this Christmas.
King Charles III's defamed younger brother would be seen in a special musical starring Kieran Hodgson, Munya Chawawa, Harry Enfield and Joe Wilkinson.
"A hilarious, all-singing, all-dancing reimagining of the Duke of York's very public fall from grace, starring Kieran Hodgson, Munya Chawawa, Harry Enfield and Joe Wilkinson," notes Channel 24.
Meanwhile, netizens on Twitter are opposing the play, branding it insensitive.
"Just seen a trailer for Prince Andrew The Musical. I am genuinely disgusted that someone even thought that was a good idea, never mind the fact that it has been made. What is wrong with people?" one wrote.
Defending the criticism, Hodgson told Derby Telegraph: "We thought very long and hard about the sensitivity issue around the very serious allegations that were made against Andrew. It’s part of the story, but it’s not the source of our humour."
