Ben Affleck happy for ex-wife Jennifer Garner despite 'ups and downs'

Ben Affleck has greenlit ex-wife Jennifer Garner's boyfriend John Miller.

A source close to the couple tells National Enquirer that Garner is currently planning 2023 wedding with her beau and the father of her children, Affleck, is on board.

Jennifer and Affleck may have "some ups and downs, but this past year has been great."

Meanwhile, "John has run the gauntlet to show he's both husband material and stepdad material, which meant he had to prove himself not just to Jen, but to Ben as well."

He reportedly "passed those tests with flying colours"

The source adds: "This has been a milestone year for Jen and she's going to take that to a new level in 2023 with a wedding for the ages!"