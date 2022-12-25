King Charles will not 'open Pandora's Box' by indulging in blame games with Harry and Meghan

Prince William and his father King Charles have not responded to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's any claims yet, but royal experts have warned the Sussexes that the senior royals have plans to protect the monarchy from their attacks.



King Charles and his eldest son Prince William don't want to 'open Pandora's Box' by exposing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.



Lilibet and Archie's parents have levelled the Royal Family with a series of allegations, dishing dirt on their time inside the Royal Family.

But, one expert believes that Charles and William have something up their sleeve to deal with Meghan and Harry.

PR expert Eric Schiffer, according to Express UK, noted that the California-based couple had made themselves into "pariah status" figures in the UK, but could face the wrath of the King and Prince of Wales.

Schiffer continued: "In Britain, they will cement and further amplify a pariah status, but outside of the world, they have been able to paint a different picture.

He continued that the senior royals don't want to open up a Pandora’s box of further challenges to expose the Sussex by sharing some skocking details about the couple, but the King and William have special plans to handle this.