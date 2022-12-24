Chris Pratt gets stung by a bee

Chris Pratt vented on Instagram about having a bee sting in the eyeball. According to Fox News, he admitted that the beekeeper Erika Thompson was to blame for the sting.



Chris posted a video on Instagram in which he told about a recent incident in which he came across a beehive. He said watching videos of Erika Thompson handling a beehive, he thought he could handle one by himself in his backyard and got stung by a bee.

Chris said, "She goes in front of these hives and bees and says, 'They're very calm today. I'm going to remove the bee. I'm going to use my bare hands.' I said, I think I can control bees too, so I saw a beehive two days ago."

He further added, "I just stared at these bees and then one of them come out, and it stung me in the eyeball."

Chris showed his swollen eye in the video by removing his sunglasses.

