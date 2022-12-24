Kardashians slammed for treating Michael Jackson’s memorabilia as ‘party costume’

FileFootage

Kardashians are being slammed by fans after Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West wore an expensive Michael Jackson memorabilia.



The hip-hop star has been courting one controversy after another and now his daughter has seemingly entered the contest.

North was recently seen wearing a $120, 000 worth jacket and a hat of the late singer which he wore in a Smooth Criminal music video.

Kanye and Kim Kardashian got their hands on the white-and-black fedora in 2019.

Taking to Instagram, the Skims mogul wrote: “For Christmas, Kanye and I gave North this jacket.”

“North is a really big Michael Jackson fan. And we knew she would love this, so we won this on an auction for Northie for Christmas, and we had it, like, tacked up so she can wear it,” she added.

Fans were however not impressed with Kim’s post as they, on the contrary, shared their concern that the 9-year-old would damage the iconic fedora.

“I’m sorry but i hate that Kim is buying all the dead celebrities’ (expletive). Like, just leave it alone so people can view it or something. Wtf is North gone do with Michael’s hat,” one user tweeted, Page Six reported.

“Now why the hell did Kim K need to give North West Michael Jackson’s actual hat for Halloween,” another user wrote.

A third tweet read: “The fact that Michael‘s kids couldn’t get this stuff and now have to watch the Kardashians treat their deceased father’s historical clothing as party costume[s].”