Angelina Jolie cuts stylish figure while out with son Knox in LA

Saturday December 24, 2022
Angelina Jolie and her 14-year-old son Knox stepped out in Los Angeles

By Web Desk
December 24, 2022
Angelina Jolie never goes out of style as the diva once again nailed a casual look during her outing with her son Knox.

The mother-son duo stepped out in Los Angeles a day before Christmas. The Maleficent star wore a flowing black sweater-skirt set and wore matching shades.

Angelina’s outing with her 14-year-old son came amidst her heated custody battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The Hollywood actress accused Brad of domestic abuse, sparking the FBI’s investigation in which no charges were pressed against Brad.

Angelina anonymously launched a suit under the Freedom Of Information Act.

Meanwhile, Brad is reportedly dating Paul Wesley’s ex-wife Ines De Ramon. An insider told US Weekly: “Brad and Ines are officially dating now.”

“They really enjoy each other’s company and are having a great time in the early stages of an early relationship, but are still getting to know each other,” the source added.