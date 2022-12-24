Hansika Motwani, Sohael Khaturiya holiday pictures give major travel goals

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya are currently enjoying their holidays in Australia.
Hansika recently shared pictures with her husband Sohael from her holidays in Vienna, giving fans major travel vibes.
The couple is enjoying their cosy time and exploring the Christmas joy with happiness and light.
The newlywed couple gave major goals with their big and bright smiles as they posed together.
The picture shows Sohael holding his wife as they posed for a picture.
While Hansika wore a black and white striped sweater, he opted for a comfy black jacket.
The actress also shared pics of bright streets, and a Christmas tree on her Instagram handle. The two are marking the first New Year as husband and wife.
Hansika and Sohael tied the knot on 4th December this year in a grand Sindhi wedding in Jaipur.
Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West wore an expensive Michael Jackson memorabilia
Celebrity smoking cessation expert says it must be hard for Jennifer Lopez to make marriage work with Ben Affleck
Tory Lanez has been found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot
Shakira, Gerard Pique reportedly face new challenge with kids’ custody agreement
Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson is also set to join King Charles and other royals at Sandringham
Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique new girlfriends Clara Chia Marti faces humiliation at workplace