Honey Singh drops new rap featuring Mouni Roy 'Gatividhi'

The singer and rapper Honey Singh new song Gatividhi featuring Mouni Roy is out now.

Honey about his new song said that Gatividhi is a party rap number, and Mouni Roy’s charm has lifted the song to a new level.



He further said that “After the success of ‘Jaam’, Namoh Studios’ ﬁrst single, I was very excited to collaborate with them once again. Like the name suggests, ‘Gatividhi’ is going to be a hep party song and Mouni Roy’s charm in the video has lifted the song to the next level.

Mouni Roy about his collaboration with Honey said that , “It is the perfect song for this time of the year. What better way to celebrate the year ending with a badass song. It was a perfect collaboration with Yo! Yo! and Namoh Studios.”

The song director Mihir Gulati also added that “Working with Namoh Studios and Yo! Yo! paaji is always fun. In every video we try to bring a new concept and ‘Gatividhi’ is so special in that way