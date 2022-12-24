Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘willingness to pillory’ Firm ‘only thing keeping them fed’

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been called out for running themselves into a corner as their employer Netflix now controls their coffers.



This claim has been issued by royal journalist Daniela Elser in regards to the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

She started by claiming that the couple appear in a bind’ especially considering, “Take away their titles, take away their palace ties, take away their claims of royal racism and a callous indifference to their suffering, and is what is left that attractive a proposition to, say, Netflix?”

“Bigger picture, the Sussexes would seem to be in something of a bind.”

“Their entire public image and business output too have thus far been founded on their royal refugee status, understandable given it was their most valuable commodity when they arrived in the US and suddenly found the royal money teet had gone dry, including having to pay for their security.”

She also pointed out, “Except more than two years on, it feels a bit like Harry and Meghan have backed themselves into a brand corner and today they are not defined in the public imagination by their humanitarian work but by their willingness to pillory the royal family, at times with a large cheque attached.”