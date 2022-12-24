Prince Harry, Meghan Markle like authors who think King Charles is ‘scientifically illiterate’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decision to ‘pick and choose’ royal authors has come under fire, with many believing they only work with those who already ‘not a negative opinion of the monarchy’.



This accusation has been issued by royal author and host of To Di For podcast Kinsey Schofield.

She began by pointing out to Fox News Digital, “Thanks to a court of law, we know Meghan Markle willingly pursued participating in the book ‘Finding Freedom.’”



Hence “Anyone with more than one brain cell can see that Harry and Meghan were heavily involved in last year's [highly critical] ‘The Princes and the Press' with Amol Rajan’s BBC miniseries.”

“Amol goes point by point over the same grievances Meghan does in her reality show. Amol also has a history of being horrific to the royal family.”

“Harry and Meghan claimed during their Megxit announcement that they would work exclusively with up-and-coming independent journalists, but they clearly pursue working with journalists that don’t challenge them, or worse … already have a negative opinion of the monarchy.”

This follows a careful explanation by Ms Schofield who pointed out the couple’s links with authors that openly criticized members of the Royal Family in the past.

From Rajan who called the Duke of Edinburgh a “racist buffoon” to Amol who believed Prince William and Kate were a “total fraud” and should “renounce the luxuries of royal patronage and aristocracy”.