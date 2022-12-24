Jennifer Lopez oozes style as she steps out for last-minute Christmas shopping

Jennifer Lopez appeared in Los Angeles for some last-minute Christmas shopping on Friday.
The Hustlers star, 53, who will be spending her first Christmas with hubby Ben Affleck as a married couple, surprised the onlookers with her jaw-dropping gorgeous look.
Jennifer opted for a cropped set of wintry white sweats for her latest outing – keeping her taut dancer's midriff on display
The On The Floor hitmaker looked stunning wearing minimal makeup. She also styled her silky locks into an updo.
Earlier this month, J. Lo and the Batman actor, 50, took their five kids – Lopez’s Max and Emme, 14, and Affleck’s Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 – to a Christmas tree shopping.
Jennifer’s latest appearance comes after she threw a star-studded Christmas party with Affleck. As per the reports, celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and Vanessa Hudgens were in attendance.
Jennifer and Affleck also surprised the guests with a duet of the John Legend track By Christmas Eve, Us Weekly reported.
