King Charles throws Prince Andrew out of Buckingham Palace

King Charles is throwing his brother and Queen's favourite son Prince Andrew out of Buckingham Palace, the British media reported citing sources.

According to multiple reports, the Duke of York will no longer have an office there or be allowed to use it as a corresponding address.

“Any presence at the Palace is officially over," a source told The Sun.

The source said, "The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own.”

Mirror.co.uk reported that Andrew will keep the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate.

Andrew will also lose the privilege of protection from the Met Police which is paid for by the public as he does not perform royal duties.

The Duke of York fell out of favour when he was accused of rapping a girl when she was young.

Queen Elizabeth had stripped him of his military titles and royal patronages.

Andrew paid millions to settle a US civil case brought by his accuser Virginia Giuffre.