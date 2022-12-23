Punjab Assembly adopts resolution against Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman

Lawmakers of Punjab Assembly chant slogans during a session on December 23, 2022. — YouTube Screengrab via Hum News

Punjab Assembly Friday passed a resolution against Governor Baligh Ur Rehman amid empty opposition benches — as lawmakers from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) walked out before the proceeding began on the resolution.



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) MPA Mian Aslam Iqbal presented the resolution against the “illegal and unconstitutional” move of the governor.

In a late-night notification, Rehman said that since he believes that Elahi does not command the confidence of the Punjab Assembly, he was de-notifying him as the CM and also dissolving the provincial cabinet.

“The governor violated the privilege of the house by misusing his powers,” the resolution stated, urging President Dr Arif Alvi to immediately remove the governor from office.

The resolution mentioned that the "imported government" in the centre has "attacked" Punjab and an attempt is also being made to destabilise the province.



"People, who sold their conscience, have initiated an undemocratic invasion of the house and tried to destabilise the government," the resolution mentioned.

It also mentioned that the governor exceeded his powers when he issued the notification for the chief minister's removal and also "disrespected" the Punjab Assembly.

"The president should take notice of this shameful move. The president should also initiate proceedings to remove the governor from his office," the resolution mentioned, as the reassured its "confidence" in CM Elahi.

In his address to the house, the chief minister said that no matter what his political enemies attempted to do, his government would continue to rule in Punjab.

"We do not seek anyone's help except for Allah and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). We will continue our work and I assure all of you today, that even our generations will work for the religion."

This is a developing story and is being updated.