Amber Heard ‘enshrining’ Johnny Depp’s victory’: ‘PR win of the ages’

Amber Heard has been warned her decision to ‘come out and pay Depp his $1 million defamation case payment has official enshrined his victory.
This claim has been made by PR experts, in their most recent interview with Fox News Digital.
According to claims made by civil and criminal attorney Tim Parlatore, Heard’s decision to pay Johnny Depp the $1 million defamation case payout has been branded a ‘PR win’.
They also went onto note just how compactly this move “enshrines Depp’s win” and added that its all a “smart PR move.”
This claim comes despite Heard saying, “I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed.”
