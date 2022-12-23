Meghan Markle nothing more than a ‘virulent virus’: ‘Unwanted organism!’

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s self-branding 'toting around' as a ‘foreign organism’ has been called out.



This claim has been made by royal commentator and TV show host Piers Morgan.

His claims come as part of a piece for The Sun and reads, “At the start of the second, and thankfully final part of her and Prince Harry’s nauseating, tawdry and staggeringly narcissistic Netflix reality series, Meghan finally grasps a tiny semblance of self-awareness when she describes herself, quoting a Palace staffer, as a ‘foreign organism’ that infiltrated the Monarchy.”

“I’d say she was more of a virus, and a particularly virulent one.”

“But Meghan’s got what she wanted - global celebrity, a ton of money, and a royal title she continues to exploit to the highest bidder.”