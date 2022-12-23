Imran Khan's ex-wife Reham Khan remarries

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan, who is also the former wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan shared news of her marriage on Friday.

Reham took to Instagram to inform her followers of her marriage to Mirza Bilal. She shared several photos of her wedding.

The first image is of the newlyweds holding hands, showing off their wedding rings.



"We tied the knot in a simple Nikkah ceremony in Seattle. My husband @mirzabilal__ refuses to wear gold as per Muslim tradition," she captioned the picture.

Reham also shared images of herself in her wedding dress, posing alongside her husband. "Found my soulmate," she wrote.



"We had a lovely Nikkah ceremony performed in Seattle with the blessings of ⁦Mirza Bilal⁩ parents & my son as my Vakeel," she further wrote on Twitter.



As soon as the announcement was made, people started congratulating the couple.

"Mubarak Mubarak," wrote a user with a heart emoji.

"Congratulations be Happy in your life. Great decision," wrote another.

"Congratulation may Allah bless you ameen," wrote one of the users.

This is Reham's third marriage. The British-Pakistani journalist first married Ijaz Rehman, who is a psychiatrist. They married in 1993 and were divorced in 2005. Reham has three children, who are based in the United Kingdom, from her first marriage.

Her second marriage with Imran Khan lasted for barely 10 months. Imran and Reham got married in 2014 and were divorced in 2015.

Reham, after her divorce from Imran Khan and his third marriage with Bushra Bibi, accused him of being "unfaithful".

Later, Reham published her autobiography in 2018 titled "Reham Khan" which revolved around her marriage with the PTI chief.