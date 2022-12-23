BTS' Jin seen in military uniform in another picture from military base: See inside

BTS eldest member Jin enlisted for mandatory military service in South Korea on December 13, and another picture from inside the army base has been revealed.
In the revealed picture, Jin can be in a military uniform showing off a gentle smile for the camera.
Recently, Jin's first pictures from military boot camp were also unveiled where singer is seen with his new haircut and saluting with the rest of the trainers in a welcome ceremony for recruits.
Jin is the first member of BTS to enlist for military service as an active-duty service for 18 months.
BTS star will be returned from military camp service on June 12, 2024, and ARMYs wished for his safe return.
