Gal Gadot shares 'Snow White' fan art on account of 85th Anniversary

It's the 85th anniversary of Disney's Snow White and Gal Gadot commemorates it and the Seven Dwarves by sharing the fan art.

The fan art features Gadot herself and Rachel Zegler as the Evil Queen and Snow White, respectively.

Although fans of Gadot were disappointed by the news of Wonder Woman 3 being scrapped at DC, she still has another exciting project on its way.

Gadot will be casted in Disney's live-action Snow White, which is a reboot of the beloved 1937 animated film.

In the upcoming Snow White movie Gadot will be putting her spin on a notorious, classic villain.



Now that Gadot is officially a part of Disney's Snow White franchise, to celebrate 85th anniversary the actress turned to Instagram, she posted several fan art pieces that imagined her and Zegler in their Snow White roles.

Her post expressed the respect she has for the legacy of Snow White and her desire to continue adding to that legacy.

The caption along with the post read, "It is Disney’s SNOW WHITE 85th anniversary, I’m so honored to be a part of this legacy and excited to bring this beautiful story to life in a whole new way!

Thank you for being as excited as I am and sharing your art with me." @disneystudios







