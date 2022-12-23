 
close
Friday December 23, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Emily Ratajkowski interested in girls amid Pete Davidson fling

Emily Ratajkowski says she has joined a white dating app

By Web Desk
December 23, 2022
Emily Ratajkowski interested in girls amid Pete Davidson fling
Emily Ratajkowski interested in girls amid Pete Davidson fling

Emily Ratajkowski is slamming Pete Davidson romance rumours by installing a dating app.

The supermodel confessed on her podcast named High Low that she is defying her friends' advice in the romance domain.

“I was like, ‘F–k it,'” the 31-year-old told her listeners. “I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it.”

Ratajowski added, “I feel like this app is a little bit white. It’s very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman, so I don’t think I’m gonna meet my lady crush on here," she noted.