Emily Ratajkowski interested in girls amid Pete Davidson fling

Emily Ratajkowski is slamming Pete Davidson romance rumours by installing a dating app.
The supermodel confessed on her podcast named High Low that she is defying her friends' advice in the romance domain.
“I was like, ‘F–k it,'” the 31-year-old told her listeners. “I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it.”
Ratajowski added, “I feel like this app is a little bit white. It’s very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman, so I don’t think I’m gonna meet my lady crush on here," she noted.
Prince William's wife Kate Middleton to show off her grace in at the annual royal show
The mansion is up for sale with a £26.7million price tag
Meghan and Harry, who are currently living in Montecito, has sparked worldwide reactions with their docuseries
King Charles will host the festive celebrations at Sandringham, following the late Queen's tradition
Mindy Kaling sets the record straight with an Instagram user expressing 'concern' about her food pictures
Prince Harry is seen 'in tears' in new moving snap