Emily Ratajkowski interested in girls amid Pete Davidson fling

Emily Ratajkowski is slamming Pete Davidson romance rumours by installing a dating app.

The supermodel confessed on her podcast named High Low that she is defying her friends' advice in the romance domain.

“I was like, ‘F–k it,'” the 31-year-old told her listeners. “I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it.”

Ratajowski added, “I feel like this app is a little bit white. It’s very white and feels like a very particular man and very particular type of woman, so I don’t think I’m gonna meet my lady crush on here," she noted.