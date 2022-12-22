Spice Girl Emma Bunton reflects on her ‘strong’ bond with her fellow bandmates

Spice Girl Emma Bunton has recently weighed in on her strong bond with her fellow bandmates Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Mel C and Geri Halliwell.



In a latest interview with MailOnline, the singer revealed that she would always be close to the girls as “they've been through so much together”.

Reflecting on her bond, Emma pointed out, “Nobody else will ever understand that relationship between us.”

“We've been through so much and we still go through so much, from children to work,” stated the 46-year-old.

She added, “There's a bond there and it's very, very strong.”

Earlier on Monday, Emma reunited with Mel C as they performed at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London as part of her festive tour.

Talking about this, Emma said, “She is just so much fun and we spend so much time together and to be on stage together.”

“I became unwell in the middle of the tour and lost my voice. It was heartbreaking and absolutely devastating but the support I got from my fans was amazing,” she explained.

Looking back at the band’s whopping 100 million records worldwide, Emma remarked, “It's just the absolute best time.”

“It doesn't feel that long ago,” she added.