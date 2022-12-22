Oprah Winfrey stunned by a fan telling her $100 is too much to spend on a Christmas gift

Oprah Winfrey, who is worth $2.5 billion, was left speechless when a fan told her that a $100 Christmas gift is way too expensive.



Recently a fan asked Oprah Winfrey for a Christmas gift inspiration for his sick mother to lift her mood up for the festive season.

According to Daily Mail, when Oprah replied, "A wonderful thing is that jewellery box that I had on Favourite Things. A beautiful red jewellery box with a little..," the boy interjected, "That's too expensive for me."

The famous talk show host was visibly shocked at this, however, she tried assuring him that it is "like $100," but the fan said that he wanted a lower budget and a more sentimental gift



Coming up with an alternative idea on the spot, Oprah replied, "You do a list of your top ten reasons why you love her, and you make a beautiful card, and it's your top ten."

The now-viral clip has collected more than 859,000 views on TikTok and has left social media users divided.

Some were angered by Oprah's ignorance, "She said 'oh you poor? I got a better gift for you.'"

Another agreed, writing, "A billionaire doesn't understand how it is for the rest of us." Meanwhile, a third person said, "She was SHOOK that $100 was too expensive. "Do they even make things that cost less than $100?"

On the other hand, some people were supportive, one person wrote, "I think Oprah handled this and answered this very well." Another added, "Her second suggestion was incredibly thoughtful."

A third person chimed in, "Bless her heart. she was trying to help. I love both her suggestions. There was no judgment in her tone or reaction. love her sentimental gift idea."







