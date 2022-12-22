Zendaya new bob haircut gives her a killer look

Zendaya wowed fans with her breathtaking look in her brand new bob haircut in a stunning social media post on Wednesday.

The Oakland, California-bred star, 26, who often likes to experiment with her hair makeover took to Instagram to debut her new look as she posed for the camera.

The Emmy-winning actress looked absolutely hot as she displayed the fresh chop, which was cut by celebrity stylist Ursula Stephen.

Her honey-hued locks were parted down the middle, blown into a sleek, smooth texture and she tucked the front pieces behind her ears.

Zendaya — whose full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman — showed off her breathtaking beauty as she modeled thinly winged eyeliner and a glossy pout.



Just days ago Zendaya drew attention with her new look as she attended Euphoria's FYC event at Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles.