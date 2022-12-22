Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham cosy up as they celebrate Hanukkah with Nicola's family

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham looked all loved up while celebrating Hanukkah with Nicola's family at their family home.
On December 21, Nicola Peltz joined her family with husband Brooklyn Beckham to commemorate the Jewish festival.
According to Dail Mail, the actress shared a cuddle and rested her head on her husband, Brooklyn's lap at the dinner table.
Nicola shared pictures from the intimate family dinner, wearing a simple black buttoned top, while her husband opted for a red striped number.
In one of the pictures, Brooklyn was seen enjoying a cigar with his wife Nicola's billionaire investor father Nelson.
Nicola was also seen cuddling her pet dog, Houdini, while looking straight at the camera, in another one of the pictures.
The 27-year-old model cum actress also shared a picture of her parents, Nelson and Claudia, locking their lips.
