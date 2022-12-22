Charles is not a ‘placeholder king’, he ‘intends to make his mark’

Royal biographer Christopher Andersen dismissed speculations that King Charles III is just a transitional monarch who will simply pass on the throne to his Prince William.
The author of The King: The Life of Charles III said that the new monarch is determined to execute his plans for a slimmed-down monarchy as he will “make his mark” on history.
He told Express.co.uk: "One of the biggest misconceptions about Charles is [that he is] a placeholder king, that he intends to simply keep the throne warm for William.
"Charles has waited too long for this moment, however brief or long it may be, and intends to make his mark on history.
The expert added: “He has long planned to streamline and modernise the monarchy, and he will do it sooner than people think."
'Joyland' features Sania Saeed, Alina Khan and Sarwat Gillani in Vital roles
Robert Irwin celebrated his 19th birthday at the Australia Zoo in front of a crowd as the video message from late dad...
Alia Bhatt collaborates with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
Leonardo DiCaprio has been making waves with his recent outings
Netflix’s Purple Hearts actor Nicholas Galitzine will be seen opposite Anne Hathaway
Khloe Kardashian 'disappointed' as she discovered her ex Lamar Odom will open up about their troubled marriage in new...