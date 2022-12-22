Harry, Meghan won’t be able to keep audience around with ‘one-trick pony’ 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have failed to impress the critics and experts as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are being slammed for their ‘shaky strategy’.
The couple’s hotly-unveiled Netflix series made scathing remarks about the royal family and the palace which was dubbed as “their ‘Oh, woe is us’” strategy by Andrew Wallenstein.
The president and chief media analyst of Variety Intelligence Platform hit out the couple in the recent piece for the publication.
Titled It's Well Past Time for Harry and Meghan 2.0, Andrew wrote: “There can only be so many revelations left to share with the public now that the couple has exiled themselves away from their fractious coexistence with the monarchy.
“Given that they've beaten this horse to death, perhaps this one-trick pony is due for the glue factory.”
He added: “Their game plan has always been, Come for the sob story, stay for the high-minded uplift. But that's a shaky strategy for keeping an audience around that probably doesn't care about anything either of them has to say that isn't royal gossip.”
