Robert Irwin breaks down in tears watching birthday message from late date Steve Irwin

Robert Irwin got emotional as he listened to a special message from his late father for his 19th birthday.

Steve ‘Crocodile Hunter’ Irwin was a famed Austrailian Zookeeper who passed away on September 4, 2006, after being pierced in the heart by a stingray barb.

Earlier this month, the young zookeeper celebrated his birthday at the Australia Zoo in front of a crowd when his mom, Terri Irwin, introduced a ‘video compilation of birthday messages,’ via Page Six.

Among the birthday wishes from his friends and fellow celebrities, his late dad made an appearance where he spoke about the moment he “saw the light” when Bobby was born.

In the video, there were clips of young Robert as he was introduced by dad Steve to the zoo visitors. Steve could be heard saying that while “saving wildlife was amazing work, he was ultimately “put here” to be a dad.

“This is why I was put here because I could be dead tomorrow,” he said in the video, adding that he needed his kids to grow up quickly “so this little bloke’s going to have to catch the crocs with Bindi.”

Upon hearing his dad’s words, Robert turned to his mother who gently rubbed his arm.

“Then and only then will I know I have achieved my ultimate goal and my job will be done and I guarantee you it’ll be the proudest moment of my life,” Steve said in the video, causing his son to break down in tears.

After the video, Robert addressed the crowd, admitting that it’s “impossible to not get emotional” after seeing his dad onscreen.



“It means the absolute world … I just think it’s such a privilege, personally and as a family, to continue the legacy of dad,” he said. “He gave his life, quite literally, for wildlife conservation and to make the world a better place.”