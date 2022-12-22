Meghan Markle to become Prince Harry’s ‘US regret’: ‘Won’t come back from it’

Prince Harry’s decision to marry Meghan Markle is reportedly slated to be a ‘disaster’ according to experts who are ‘sure he’ll regret her one day’.
This allegation has been brought to light by British TV personality Lizzie Cundy in her interview with TalkTV.
Cundy began the call out by saying, “The only racist I know in the royal family was Harry who wore the Nazi uniform!”
During the course of her interview, she also referenced the possibility of Prince Harry ‘one day regretting’ his decision with Meghan Markle.
“I think [Harry] will suddenly think ‘I have made a massive mistake.’ I do because everything he was brought into, his family, he would have lost and I don’t think the Windsor brothers will ever get back from this,” she claimed.
