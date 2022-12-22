 
Thursday December 22, 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘casual cruelty’ called their ‘trademark’

By Web Desk
December 22, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for having created a series that largely depends on their own self-pitying cruelty.

This accusation has been issued by royal author and commentator Maureen Callahan.

She penned it all in a new piece for the Daily Mail and began it all by slamming the couple for their ‘self-pitying creation’.

She wrote, “There's nothing scandalous here — except, of course, the casual cruelty Harry and Meghan, World's Greatest Bleeding Heart Philanthropists and Humanitarians, mete out to their nearest and dearest.”

The author even went as far as to brand the couple’s decisions ‘stunning’ and added, “It's heartless. And, as is their trademark, it's utterly lacking in self-awareness.”