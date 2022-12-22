Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘casual cruelty’ called their ‘trademark’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for having created a series that largely depends on their own self-pitying cruelty.
This accusation has been issued by royal author and commentator Maureen Callahan.
She penned it all in a new piece for the Daily Mail and began it all by slamming the couple for their ‘self-pitying creation’.
She wrote, “There's nothing scandalous here — except, of course, the casual cruelty Harry and Meghan, World's Greatest Bleeding Heart Philanthropists and Humanitarians, mete out to their nearest and dearest.”
The author even went as far as to brand the couple’s decisions ‘stunning’ and added, “It's heartless. And, as is their trademark, it's utterly lacking in self-awareness.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have failed to impress the critics and experts with their ‘shaky strategy’
'Joyland' features Sania Saeed, Alina Khan and Sarwat Gillani in Vital roles
Robert Irwin celebrated his 19th birthday at the Australia Zoo in front of a crowd as the video message from late dad...
Alia Bhatt collaborates with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'
Leonardo DiCaprio has been making waves with his recent outings
Netflix’s Purple Hearts actor Nicholas Galitzine will be seen opposite Anne Hathaway