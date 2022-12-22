Prince Harry, Meghan Markle doc ‘shameful and cowardly’: ‘Glad Queen’s not alive for it’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for creating a ‘shameful and cowardly’ docuseries.



This accusation has been issued by royal author and commentator Gwyneth Rees.

She penned it all in a new piece for the Daily Mail and referenced an inside source close to the Palace who branded the entire docuseries a ‘shameful and cowardly attack’.



According to the inside source, “This was all being filmed while both the Duke of Edinburgh and the Queen – Harry’s grandparents – were suffering from serious ill-health and in the last few months of their lives.”

“They even came over to mark Her Majesty’s Jubilee while colluding with the filmmakers, without telling her what they were doing.”

“That’s shameful and cowardly. There are a lot of people who are glad the late Queen is not here to see it.”

A separate source also weighed in on everything and claimed, “It looks as if they want to bring down the monarchy. What else could they hope to achieve by this? It was a sly and insidious attack from start to finish.”