Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘severing all ties’ with Firm amid miscarriage accusations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly started severing all of their ties with the Royal Family amid a slew of accusations.
This claim has been brought to light by royal biographer and author Christopher Andersen.
He started by showcasing his dissatisfaction with Prine Harry and Meghan Markle’s admissions.
According to Express UK he claimed, “I thought the whole thing was fascinating. We're looking at the coronation coming up – I would've said, I got the impression they would be invited to the coronation and they would attend.”
“Now I'm beginning to wonder whether they would even go if they were invited. They're going a long way to really severing all ties with the royals.”
“You wouldn't blame the Royal Family, especially the new King to be furious at the kind of disruption this is all causing.”
Production for Megan Fox and Michele Morrone starrer is due to start filming at the Bulgarian Nu Boyana Studio on...
Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon are 'having a great time together' as they get to know each other, source
Dharmendra and Dimple were one of the hit on-screen couples in the 1980s and 90s
Pakistan’s very first movie ‘Joyland’ finds itself shortlisted for the very first time
BLACKPINK members Lisa & Jennie leave the fans gushing over their new hairstyles
Justin Bieber slammed the clothing company via his Instagram Stories claiming they didn't 'ask for permission'