Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘severing all ties’ with Firm amid miscarriage accusations

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly started severing all of their ties with the Royal Family amid a slew of accusations.



This claim has been brought to light by royal biographer and author Christopher Andersen.

He started by showcasing his dissatisfaction with Prine Harry and Meghan Markle’s admissions.

According to Express UK he claimed, “I thought the whole thing was fascinating. We're looking at the coronation coming up – I would've said, I got the impression they would be invited to the coronation and they would attend.”

“Now I'm beginning to wonder whether they would even go if they were invited. They're going a long way to really severing all ties with the royals.”

“You wouldn't blame the Royal Family, especially the new King to be furious at the kind of disruption this is all causing.”