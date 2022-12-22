King Charles III realises 'every nuance' from his Christmas speech 'will be picked over'

King Charles III feels the responsibility amid first Christmas after the passing of his mother.
The new monarch is preparing his festive speech to be delivered this week and understands the pressure amid the first holiday season after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
"This first year, he will feel the pressure to get it right. Every nuance will be picked over," a former palace staffer tells PEOPLE.
The King "has huge empathy" for everybody who has lost a loved one.
"We are so used to seeing the iconic footage of the Queen leading her family to church on Christmas morning," says the staffer. "This year there will be a great deal of reflection and sorrow."
