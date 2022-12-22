 
close
Thursday December 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

King Charles III realises 'every nuance' from his Christmas speech 'will be picked over'

King Charles knows his Christmas speech is important after Queen Elizabeth II demise

By Web Desk
December 22, 2022
King Charles III realises every nuance on his Christmas speech will be picked over
King Charles III realises 'every nuance' on his Christmas speech 'will be picked over'

King Charles III feels the responsibility amid first Christmas after the passing of his mother.

The new monarch is preparing his festive speech to be delivered this week and understands the pressure amid the first holiday season after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

"This first year, he will feel the pressure to get it right. Every nuance will be picked over," a former palace staffer tells PEOPLE.

The King "has huge empathy" for everybody who has lost a loved one.

"We are so used to seeing the iconic footage of the Queen leading her family to church on Christmas morning," says the staffer. "This year there will be a great deal of reflection and sorrow."