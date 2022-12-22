Prince Albert of Monaco talks about 'passionate' wife Princess Charlene

Prince Albert of Monaco is giving health update on wife Princess Charlene.

Speaking to PEOPLE in a recent interview about his spouse's health struggles, the father-of-two revealed: "I'm really proud of my wife. Charlene's doing really well.

"As you can see for yourself, she's been active in any number of different events.

"Charlene's engaging more in public life and looking after things that she's passionate about.

"My wife's been visiting different Monaco establishments like The Red Cross and visiting people in their homes.

"She's really enjoying doing things together and with the kids, so this year is ending on a very, a very high note.

"We're truly thrilled about how things are.

"As you know, last year, was a very tough year for her — and the beginning of this year.

"And she's really turned it around in an incredible way."

This comes after Princess Charlene developed a serious ENT infection on her way back from South Africa.