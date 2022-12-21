PML-Q MPs fully back CM Elahi amid no-trust motion

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi presides over a meeting with PML-Q's parliamentary members in Punjab. — Twitter Screengrab via @ChParvezElahi

The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid's (PML-Q) members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) Wednesday fully backed Punjab Chief Minister Pervez Elahi as he faces a no-confidence motion.



The development came after a meeting of the PML-Q's parliamentary party members, a statement from the party read.

In the meeting — presided over by the Punjab CM and PML-Q’s parliamentary leader Sajid Bhatti — members gave the chief minister full authority for all decisions and resolved to remain united under his leadership, the party statement read.

If a no-confidence motion is moved in the https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1022070-punjab-assembly-session-adjourned-till-friday-as-all-eyes-on-no-trust-motion, members agreed to vote in favour of the chief minister, speaker and deputy speaker. Bhatti asserted that CM Elahi is the party’s leader, while the party expressed full confidence in him.

“We are and will always be with Chief Minister Parvez Elahi. We stand alongside him with parliamentary, political and public power,” the statement added.

Members, as quoted in the statement, said that the nefarious intentions of those propagating disagreements would fail.

The political situation was also reviewed in detail during the parliamentary meeting of the Chaudhry Shujaat-led party.

Following the meeting, CM Elahi reiterated his support for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

“We wholeheartedly support Khan and will continue to support him,” the chief minister wrote on Twitter.

He added that PML-Q is and will always remain united. “Rumour mongers are functioning on a specific agenda,” he said, slamming the province's joint opposition.