Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hijacking’ Diana’s legacy leaving Prince William ‘nothing’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for hijacking Prince William’s associations with Princess Diana ‘for their own gain’.



This claim has been brought to light by royal expert Kinsey Schofield, in an interview.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield issued this claim after voicing her disappointment with Prince Harry’s comments.

She started by addressing the couple’s fascination with Nelson Mandela and told Fox News Digital, “Please give Nelson Mandela a rest.”

“Mr Mandela was so close to Princess Diana and it seems like Harry and Meghan are completely hijacking Diana's story and legacy.”

She believes all of this is starting to leave Prince William “very irate.”

Before concluding she also weighed in on the couple’s desperation to “align or associate themselves with individuals that have successfully made names for themselves with their philanthropy” and branded their documentary “incredibly boring.”