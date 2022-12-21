Canadian hits back against claims they ‘never protected’ Meghan Markle

File Footage

Canadian police address Meghan Markle’s claims she never received state funded security.



For those unversed, this clap back has been issued following Meghan Markle’s admissions in the Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan.

At the time she recalled reaching out to police officials and claimed, “I would say to the police, 'If any other woman in Toronto said to you, I have six grown men who are sleeping in their cars around my house and following me everywhere that I go, and I feel scared, wouldn't you say that was stalking?'”

“They said 'Yes, but there's really nothing we can do because of who you're dating'.” She recalled hearing time and time again.