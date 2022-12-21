Dolly Parton loses patience, plans to 'dig up' secret Christmas song 

Dolly Parton may need a shovel when she revealed she regretted burying a top-secret song in a time capsule, to never dug up until 2045 according to Rolling Stones.
During an interview with Kelly Clarkson, the Grammy winner opened up on her irritation about a secret Christmas song she penned, only to and buried in a time capsule seven years ago.
“You have no idea how that has bothered me,” Parton said. “I wanna go dig that up so bad. It’s a really good song!
“I don’t know whose damn idea that was,” she joked. “They weren’t expecting me to be there at all, and I probably won’t be. I might be there, who knows. I figure it’ll probably disintegrate, and nobody will ever hear it; that’s what bothers me. If it rots in there before they open it.”
The 9 to 5 singer spoke about how putting the surprise song in the capsule felt.
“Like burying one of my kids, putting it on ice or something, and I won’t be around to see it brought back to life.”
In her 2020 book Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, Parton revealed the existence of the secret track.
