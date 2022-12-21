Netflix’s 'Riverdale' welcomes Cheryl Blossom’s triplet Julien Blossom

Netflix’s Riverdale has planned on introducing Cheryl Blossom’s triplet Julien Blossom, as well as another, for season 7.
According to a report by Deadline, the actor picked for the role of Julien Blossom is Nicholas Barasch.
Barasch is penned as a classic bully, rich, handsome and jealous of his siblings’ privileged upbringing.
“He makes life miserable for everyone around him. He often butts heads with his twin sister, but is also an antagonist to all of our teen characters, most especially Archie.”
Despite having had multiple TV appearances to date, Nicholas is known for his work in the theater community.
Karl Walcott on the other hand is slated to play “Clay Walker, a teen renaissance man.”
“He is studious, artistic, well-read, and well-traveled. An Army brat, Clay comes from a loving family and is a champion for social justice. He is very open-minded in his art and his sexuality. As he does in the comic books, Clay will have an impactful friendship with fellow queer character Kevin Keller.”
