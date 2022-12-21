 
'Avatar 2' pushes Disney over $4b box office, tops studio race

'Avatar: The Way of Water' studio The Walt Disney achieved the $4 billion milestone for the eighth time

By Web Desk
December 21, 2022
'Avatar 2' pushes Disney over $4b box office, tops studio race

The Walt Disney Studios has cashed in on the success of Avatar: The Way of Water, as the studio crossed $4 billion in 2022, making it lead the race for the global box office.

As per Deadline, the current global cumulative audience is currently $4.049 billion for Disney, surpassing $1.7B domestic and $2.3B international, due to global hits, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($955M global), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($789M to date), Thor: Love and Thunder ($761M) and Avatar: The Way of Water ($497M to date).

Moreover, Disney also headed the competition of global studio rankings in 2021, followed by Sony and Universal.

Disney continued its pace by making it the eighth year the studio hit the $4 billion mark.