'Avatar 2' pushes Disney over $4b box office, tops studio race

The Walt Disney Studios has cashed in on the success of Avatar: The Way of Water, as the studio crossed $4 billion in 2022, making it lead the race for the global box office.
As per Deadline, the current global cumulative audience is currently $4.049 billion for Disney, surpassing $1.7B domestic and $2.3B international, due to global hits, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($955M global), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($789M to date), Thor: Love and Thunder ($761M) and Avatar: The Way of Water ($497M to date).
Moreover, Disney also headed the competition of global studio rankings in 2021, followed by Sony and Universal.
Disney continued its pace by making it the eighth year the studio hit the $4 billion mark.
Shah Rukh Khan aka SRK has three big budgeted films coming up in 2023
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married in 2020
James Cameron coined a new phrase to describe the inevitable growth spurt of child actors on his multiyear project.
Shah Rukh Khan has achieved this honourable title along with numerous Hollywood actors including Leonardo DiCaprio,...
Simone Malik say there is no truth in the rumours Prince Harry is actually the child of James Hewitt
Rohit Shetty will be making his OTT debut soon with 'Indian Police Force'