Demi Moore excited to 'unhinged grandma era' as Rumer Willis announces pregnancy

Demi Moore is excited to be a grandmother as her daughter Rumer Willis announced her pregnancy.

The actress and singer, 34, is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, the pair revealed in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022, via People Magazine.

Willis and Thomas made the special announcement with a carousel of bump photos. In one of the snaps, the father-to-be wrapped his hand around Willis’ growing belly and gave it a sweet kiss as she smiled.

Amidst the many well-wishing comments on the couple’s happy news, Moore expressed her happiness under the post, “So happy for you my love!”

Following the announcement, Moore proudly shared the happy news on her own IG post. “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era,” Moore, 60, wrote alongside the couple's photos.

Emma Heming Willis, who is married to Rumer's father Bruce Willis, also shared her excitement for the mom-to-be.



"Baby news is happy news!!! Congratulations @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas We are elated over here!” she wrote on Instagram.

The baby will be the first grandchild for Rumer's parents, Bruce, 67, and Moore.

The former couple also share daughters Tallulah, 28, and Scout, 31. The Die Hard actor is also dad to daughters Evelyn, 8, and Mabel, 10, whom he shares with wife Heming Willis.