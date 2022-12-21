Janhvi Kapoor calls Arjun Kapoor's 'Kuttey' trailer 'sick'

Bollywood actress Jhanvi Kapoor has reacted to the trailer of the Arjun Kapoor film Kuttey.

Jhanvi took his Instagram to praise Arjun for his cop role in the film and calls the film trailer 'Sick'.

Dhadak actress wrote, "How sick does this look!!! I am so stoked and I cannot wait. Too excited. Looks sick."

The 25-year-old Diva also shared Arjun's Kuttey poster and wrote, "This trailer looks wild. Solid stuff." Arjun also reacted to Janhvi's Instagram Stories, saying, "Showing it to you soonest."

Kuttey is a Black comedy thriller film that was released on December 20, 2022. Arjun Kapoor plays a lead role in the film along with Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, and Shardul Bhardwaj.