Dan Reynolds, Minka Kelly look smitten in PDA-packed lunch date: PHOTO

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds had a PDA-packed lunch date at Millie’s Cafe in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 19th, 2022, per Page Six.

The pair had walked to the café and taken a table in the outdoors. Prior to getting seated, the actress pulled Reynolds in for a sweet smooch with both her hands on his backside.

Kelly went makeup-free for the casual outing as she donned cream a sweatsuit and Adidas sneakers.

The Imagine Dragons frontman was also dressed in casual chic outfit, consisting of black joggers, a short-sleeve mint green button-up and black Vans.

The two sparked romance rumours back in November as they were spotted all smiles in a loved-up date. The pair seemingly confirmed their relationship on November 27th, 2022, as they headed for a walk. Reynolds held Kelly’s hand and kept it close to his chest as they went for a stroll together.

Kelly was previously in a two-year relationship with former The Daily Show host, Trevor Noah, which ended in May. “She is very happy. She’d rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy,” a source told People about their split at the time.

Meanwhile, the Grammy-winning singer and wife Aja Volkman announced that they had called it quits just a few months later.

“I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority,” Reynolds tweeted at the time.

The estranged couple, who previously split in 2018 before rekindling, share kids Arrow, 10, twins Gia and Coco, 5, and Valentine, 3, the outlet detailed.